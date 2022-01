On Dec. 27, Yakov Shvartsman of Baltimore at 91. He is survived by wife Liliya Shvartsman; son Alex (Victoria) Shvartsman; brother Leonid Shvartsman; grandchildren Alina (Vadim) Betsis and Eugene (Anna) Shvartsman; and great-grandchildren Maksim Betsis, Anthony Betsis and Olivia Betsis.