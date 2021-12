On Nov. 28, Adele P. Sidle (née Enten) of Pikesville. She is survived by children Daryl (Sandra) Sidle and Barbara (Larry) Marder; grandchildren Alexander (Elana) Marder, Jessica Marder-Spiro (David Spiro), Leland Sidle (Madina Kokazhanova) and Anson Sidle; and great-grandson Jack Marder. She was predeceased by husband Jerry Sidle and parents Albert and Anna Enten.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Pikesville, MD 21208.