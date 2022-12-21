On November 30, Sidney Miller of New York, N.Y., at 80. He is survived by his wife, Chayah Pokorny; his sister Frannie Miller; nephews Benjamin Hoult and Daniel Hoult; and niece Rachel (Kevin) Tesler.
