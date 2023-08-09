On July 29, Sidney Robert Hyatt of Randallstown at 80. He is survived by wife Elaine Hyatt (née Plaut); children Debbi Hyatt, Melissa Hyatt Dolan and Jevon Dolan; and grandpuppy Archie. He was predeceased by brothers Lewis Hyatt and Martin Hyatt; and parents Florence and Samuel Hyatt. He was a man that touched the lives of everyone he met. He led a proud life of service as an Army veteran and a retired major in the Baltimore City Police Department. He was loved by many, but adored and cherished the most by his family. He will be dearly missed.

Contributions may be sent to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136; or The Signal 13 Foundation, 732 Deepdene Road, P.O. Box 5661, Baltimore, MD 21210-9997.