On January 26, Siegfried Buchwalter of Baltimore at 96. He is survived by his children, Rochel (Benzion) Weissberger and Yehudah (Bracha) Buchwalter; in addition to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Florette Buchwalter (née Cohen); his brother, Dov Buchwalter; and his parents, Rachel and Juda Buchwalter.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: Ahavas Yisroel Charity Fund, 115 E. Sudbrook Lane, Suite E, Baltimore, MD 21208.