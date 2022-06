On May 13, Erma H. Sigler (née Harris) of Baltimore at 98. She is survived by sons Lawrence D. Sigler (Lucy M. Rosario-Sigler) and William A. Sigler; grandchildren Zachary H.Sigler, Isabella (Brian) Stryker and Olivia Caldron; and great-grandchildren Warren, Anthony and Rosemary Staples and Brittanie, Ashley, Shawn and Quentin Harris. She was predeceased by husband Samuel Sigler; sister Evelyn (Mischa) Schneider; and parents Ruth and R. Harry Harris.

Contributions may be sent to Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation, 7310 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 or Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, PO Box 21571, Pikesville, MD 21282.