On June 3, Benjamin Louis Sigman of Baltimore at 76. He is survived by wife Lois Sigman (née Wolff); children David (Christine) Sigman and Stacy (Andrew) Bergman; sister Bernice Sigman (Ann Clevinger); grandchildren Jessica (Eric) Header, Ethan Sigman, Halle Sigman, Hannah Bergman, Jonah Bergman and Nathaniel Bergman; and great-grandchildren Audrey Header and Madison Header. He was predeceased by parents Isaac Michael and Anna Sigman.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.