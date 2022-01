On Dec. 17, Jeffrey Howard Silver of Parkton at 68. He is survived by wife Peggy Silver (née Bradley); daughters Katherine Greenberg and husband Samuel Greenberg and Rebecca Silver; brother Dr. Barry Silver and wife Dr. Jackie Parker-Silver; and granddaughter Olivia Greenberg. He was predeceased by parents Sylvia and Robert Silver and siblings Estelle Barren and Steven Silver.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.