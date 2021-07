On May 4, Stanley Sheppard Silverman of Phoenix, Ariz. He is survived by daughter Ellen Laura Silverman; son Dr. Rod Spencer Silverman; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by parents Anna Betty Cohen and Robert Silverman; siblings Elaine Blitzstein, Clair and Larry Broad and Aishey (Jerry) Silverman; wife Carole Rose Brim Silverman; and daughter-in-law Jan Chesley Barrow Silverman.