On Jan. 27, Dr. Emanuel (Monte) Henry Silverstein of Pikesville at 85. He is survived by children Fran (Ken) Finkelstein, Vicki Weinerman, Howard Weinerman, Mindy (Mark) Sweetwood and Richard (Erica) Silverstein; siblings Elias Silverstein (Cindy Melrose) and Louis (Christy) Silverstein; and grandchildren Jenna, Jordan and Evan Finkelstein, Ryan and Jared Weinerman, Audrey and Justin Sweetwood and Hannah and Ethan Silverstein. He was predeceased by wife Abby Silverstein (née Sokol) and parents Joseph and Gussie Silverstein.

Contributions may be sent to Sheppard Pratt, 6501 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21204.