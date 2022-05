On May 9, Bryan Alan Simmons, Sr., of Pikesville at 88. He is survived by companion Judy Margolis; children Bryan (Cynthia) Simmons, Jr., M.D. and Karen Miller; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by son Keith Simmons, Sr. and parents Simon and Eve Simmons.

Contributions may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore.