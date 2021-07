On July 18, Jan Michael Simon of Baltimore at 68. He is survived by sister and brother-in-law Dianne and Eric Yospe; niece Allyson Yospe; and companion Nancy Heil. He is also survived by many cousins and friends. He was predeceased by parents Bernice (nee Herman) and Julius Simon.

Contributions may be sent to Covenant Guild Inc., c/o Maxine Gordon, 1 High Stepper Court, Apt. 604, Pikesville, MD 21208 or Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.