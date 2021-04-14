On March 15, Earl Norman Simons of Rockville at 89. His love for family, friends, work and community outreach was his passion and lifelong commitment. He dedicated his retirement years as a docent at the U.S. Holocaust Museum educating the public, for which he was very proud. He is survived by children Julie (Ira) Varhaftik, Shari Levy, Rosie Cooper and Jon Levine; sister Sophie (Howard) Ravis; and grandchildren Liza Varhaftik, Brendan Varhaftik, Gabriel Levy, Elly Levy, Samantha Sultan, Sean Siegel, Jessie Siegel, Holly Siegel, Jack Levine, Ben Levine, Nicholas Levine and Grace Levine. He was predeceased by wife Francine Simons (née Entler) and parents Hyman and Sophie Simons.

Contributions may be sent to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, DC 20024.