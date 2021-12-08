On Nov. 19, David Michael Simonson of Washington, D.C., at 77. He is survived by wife Michele Simonson (née Lapin); sister-in-law Esther Lapin Scheinberg; and friends. He was predeceased by parents Sara and Theodore Simonson. He was, first and foremost, a devoted lawyer. Everyone knew him as someone who loved his job and loved to go to work every day. His strong morals, family’s social background and his religion led to a love of the law, and an insistence that things be “done right.” Because of his own physical challenges, he took great care to help other people with disabilities. When not practicing law, he was a voracious reader and had a great interest in art. He was an unpublished author, having almost completed a book about modern art.

Contributions may be sent to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 22324, New York, NY 10087.