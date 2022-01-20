On Jan. 1, Sheku Sinaeipour of Baltimore at 77. She is survived by husband Keramat Sinaeipour; sons Alen Sinaeipour and David Sinaeipour; siblings Farhad, Saeed, Jamshid and Shahla Yaghoobzadeh; and her grandchildren.
