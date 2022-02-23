On Dec. 28, Frona Ruth Sindler of heart failure at 79. She was born in Baltimore on Jan. 7, 1943, where she spent the majority of her life enjoying time with friends and family, working at A&A/AON and playing lots of Bingo. She was preceded in death by parents Sidney Sindler and Harriet Sindler (née Freidman). She is survived by sister Sheila Kleiman; brother Gary Sindler; nephew Jason Sindler; and niece Stephanie Sindler. She will be greatly missed by family and many, many friends.

