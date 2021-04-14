On March 16, Harvey Victor Sindler of Pikesville at 72. He is survived by wife Sherry Sindler (née Weiner); sons Jonathan (Randy) Sindler, Brian (Delene) Sindler, Andrew (Julie) Sindler and Stephen Sindler; grandchildren Shae, Lillian, Ashley, Chloe and Isabella; brother-in-law Herb (Linda) Weiner; nephews Jason (Elizabeth) Weiner and Michael Lunnen; and niece Lisa Smolen; survived also by family of the Pikesville, Chestnut Ridge and Hampstead Volunteer Fire Companies. He was predeceased by parents Jack and Florence Sindler. He was the type of man we can all look to as a guiding example of how to live and how to lead. Never letting obstacles in life dictate who he was, he gave his time and energy to the things that mattered, the things that made a difference for those around him.

Contributions may be sent to the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company, 40 E. Sudbrook Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208.