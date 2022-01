On Dec. 14, Marcia R. Singer (née Levinson) of Stevenson at 89. She is survived by children Dr. Marc (Jody) Singer, Amy (Alan) Eccleston, Ronald (late Joy) Singer, Ellen (Craig) Rabinowitz and Sherri (Joel) Bloom; sister Joanie Halpern; grandchildren Danielle (Dr. Andrey) Ostrovsky, Emily (Danny) Markus, Lexy (Bryan) Briest, Josh (Lea) Rabinowitz, Jesse (Chloe) Singer, Dr. Jason (Adrienne) Eccleston, Dr. Rachael Singer (Dr. Scott Niekum), Jacob Singer (fiance Hruaia Eli Vanlal), Adam Rabinowitz, Dr. Gideon Singer, Stephanie (Matt) Wilson, Samm Singer (fiance Sam Smith) and Rylin Bloom; and great-grandchildren Gray Ostrovsky, Henry Markus, Delilah Briest, Lina Ostrovsky, Matilda Markus, Wes Rabinowitz, Petrina Briest, Winnie Eccleston, Beckett Markus, Celia Singer, Vivienne Briest, Julian Rabinowitz, Bruce Eccleston, Wilder June Niekum and Eloise Singer. She was predeceased by husband Dr. Carl S. Singer and parents Freda and Charles Levinson.

Contributions may be sent to Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, 11165 Chambers Court, Unit E, Woodstock, MD 21163.