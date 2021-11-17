On Nov. 5, Sylvia Sklar (née Abrahams) of Owings Mills at 95. She is survived by children Marc Sklar, Stuart Sklar and Judy Jacobson; grandchildren Samuel Jacobson (fiance Jessica Center) and Jonathan (Samantha) Jacobson; and sister-in-law Marilyn Abrahams. She was predeceased by husband Norman Sklar; brother Albert Abrahams; son-in-law David Jacobson; and parents Lena and Samuel Abrahams.

Contributions may be sent to the David and Judy Jacobson Family Holiday Fund at Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.