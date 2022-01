On Dec. 14, Edwin J. Sless, of Baltimore at 98. He is survived by children Charles (Iris) Sless and Fran DeSha; sister Carolyn Buchoff; grandchildren Steven (Leonida) Sless, Jamie (Justin) Prouty and Lauren DeSha (Daniel Plante); great-grandchildren Lucas, Ayden, Gabriella and Maya; and companion Betty Handwerger. He was predeceased by wife Natalie Sless (née Glaser); brother-in-law Maurice Buchoff; and parents Joseph and Molly Sless.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.