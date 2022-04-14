On March 25, Robert Sloane of Owings Mills at 91. He is survived by his loving children Dr. Peter (Amy) Sloane and Valerie Sloane; devoted sister Carole (late Martin) Eisen; adored grandchildren Joshua Sloane (Sonia Silinsky Krupnikova), Jennifer Sloane (fiance Philip Jones) and Brandon Sloane; and loving great-grandchildren Reuben Sloane and Anya Sloane. He was predeceased by his loving wife Eileen Sloane (née Levy) and devoted parents Lewis and Henrietta Sloane.

Contributions may be sent to MedStar Union Memorial Hospital, Office of Philanthropy, 10980 Grantchester Way, 7th Floor, Columbia, MD 21044.