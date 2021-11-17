On Oct. 31, Genia Slutsky of Baltimore at 84. She is survived by children Boris Slutsky (Shirley Yoo) and Dina (Stefan) Feinberg; sister Zina (Yuri) Zlotsky; grandchildren Eleena and Gabriella Feinberg; nieces Marina (Zorik) Otchakovsky and Maria Keith; great-niece Meital Otchakovsky; sister-in-law Lidiya Kutilova; and brother-in-law Alexander Slutsky. She was predeceased by husband Leri Slutsky. She was a strong and beautiful woman who was very dedicated to her family, friends and her craft as an amazing musician with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. She and her late husband, Leri, were adored by those who knew them or had the great privilege of meeting them and will be deeply missed.

Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.