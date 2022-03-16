On March 1, Seymour Smith of Baltimore at 93. Beloved husband of the late Eunice Smith (née Silverman); loving father of the late Steven Smith; devoted brother of Dr. Morton (Paula) Smith of St. Louis, Mo.; dear brother-in-law of the late Larry and Rita Silverman; loving son of the late Irvin and Mary Smith; dear uncle of Nancy Boguslaw, Ben Silverman, Susan Carroccia, Brian Smith, Jill Smith and Erica Nicholson; devoted cousin of Paul and Janet Kramer and Sandy Glass. He was an assistant sports editor at the Baltimore Sun and veteran of the Korean War.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.

