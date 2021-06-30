On June 17, Irene Claire Smullian of Baltimore at 86. She is survived by husband William Smullian; daughters Myra (Tim) Dahle and Diane Middleman; daughter-in-law Heather Smullian; and sister Rose Miller. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by children Stephen Smullian and Ann Freeman; siblings Sidney Claire and Leah Claire; in-laws Leo Miller, Myrna Claire and by Ronnie Fidel; and parents Sophie and Harry Claire.

Contributions may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or to the Paralyzed Veterans of America, 801 18th St. NW, Washington, DC 20006-3517.