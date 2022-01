On Jan. 2, Louis Meyer Solomon of Baltimore 81. A beloved son, husband, father and “Poppy.” Survived by wife Rikki Solomon (née Berman); children Shari (Scott) Duckworth, Marni (Richard) Land and Marc (Michelle) Solomon; and grandchildren Ava, Maya, Jonah, Aydan, Erika and Connor. He was predeceased by sister Miriam and parents Eva and Morris Solomon.

Contributions may be sent to The Baltimore Hunger Project, 9596 Deereco Road, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093.