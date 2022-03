On Feb. 23, Joel Solomon of Hanover, Pa. at 83. He is survived by partner Carol Spangler-Solomon; children Charlene Solomon (Jim Donaghy), Alexandra Christiana (partner Phil Gold) and Joelle Solomon (Dale Davis); son-in-law Johnny Karatzakislis; sister Sondra Solomon; former wife Wanda Solomon; grandchildren Ghia Karatzakislis, Jo-El Karatzakislis, Theo (Kelly) Karatzakislis, Mackenzie (Alex) Arcuri and Anthony Christiana; great-grandchildren Kyra Burris, Arianna Burris, Annabella Ruth Stoddard, Max Karatzakislis, Julian Karatzakislis and Emma Karatzakislis; and many other family and friends. He was predeceased by daughter Linda Karatzakislis; first wife Carol Solomon; and parents Ruth and Gilbert Solomon.

Contributions may be sent to the Talmudical Academy Scholarship Fund; The Salvation Army; or Penn Township Ambulance and Rescue.