On Jan. 22, Sondra Levy Weinstein (née Parsarew) of Pikesville at 86. She is survived by children Larry (Catherine) Levy, Howard (Sue) Levy and Joy (Dave Grauer) Levy; sister Rita Rosenfeld; grandchildren Charity (Tim) Laeger, Daniel (Kendel) Levy and Paul (Lexi) Levy; and great-grandchildren Caleb, Joshua, Malachi, Shiloh, Isaiah, Hosanna, Jubilee, Cosette and Canon. She was predeceased by husband Paul Weinstein; brother-in-law Alan Rosenfeld; and parents I. Alvin and Faye Pasarew. Her primary passion in life was serving with love as the family matriarch. With each successive generation her boundless heart grew to include every new addition. She was deeply interested in what everyone was up to and into. During her working years, she advocated tirelessly on behalf of women in crisis, through positions with several nonprofits devoted to the cause and during her time with the state of Maryland.

Contributions may be sent to Animal Rescue Inc., online at aminalrescueinc.org, or to Zaka of Israel, online at zakaworld.org.