On May 29, Sonia Freedman (née Hess) of Boca Raton, Fla., at 89. She is survived by children Shelley Freedman and Stephanie and Jon Ferber and grandchildren Spencer David Brock and Daniel Benjamin Ferber. She was predeceased by husband Alvin Freedman and parents Ludwig and Bertha Hess.

Contributions may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.