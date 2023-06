On May 30, Sonya “Sunny” Cohen (née Finkelstein) of Columbia at 85. She is survived by daughters Robin (Dirk) Gilliam and Lisa (Jeffrey) Caplan; siblings Jay (Susan) Finkelstein and Doris (Ellis) Robinson; and grandchildren Carlie Caplan and Brett Caplan. She was predeceased by husband Jay Fred Cohen.

Contributions may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Jemicy School.