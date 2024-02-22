On Feb. 6, Sophie Vavulitsky of Pikesville at 95. She is survived by son Alex (Yelena) Vavulitsky; grandchild Irene Vavulitsky (Jeremy King); and great-grandchildren Sophie King and Alexandra King. She was predeceased by husband Mikhael Bardenstein.
On Feb. 6, Sophie Vavulitsky of Pikesville at 95. She is survived by son Alex (Yelena) Vavulitsky; grandchild Irene Vavulitsky (Jeremy King); and great-grandchildren Sophie King and Alexandra King. She was predeceased by husband Mikhael Bardenstein.
Baltimore Jewish Times Is Here For You
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the greater Baltimore area.
CONTRIBUTE
Support Independent Jewish Journalism
Your contribution helps keep the Baltimore Jewish Times a vital source of news, opinion and culture into the new decade and beyond.