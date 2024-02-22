Sophie Vavulitsky

On Feb. 6, Sophie Vavulitsky of Pikesville at 95. She is survived by son Alex (Yelena) Vavulitsky; grandchild Irene Vavulitsky (Jeremy King); and great-grandchildren Sophie King and Alexandra King. She was predeceased by husband Mikhael Bardenstein.

