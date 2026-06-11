South Florida’s Barrel Wine and Cheese Raises the Bar

Jules Polonetsky

The announcement landed like a thunderclap in the culinary world. Mutra, a spare, intimate restaurant tucked into North Miami helmed by chef Raz Shabtai, had just been awarded a Michelin star, becoming the first strictly kosher restaurant anywhere to earn one. In an instant, a ceiling that many assumed was permanent simply ceased to exist. Keeping kosher, it turns out, has never been the obstacle. The ambition just needed to catch up.

Follow the coastline north to Hallandale Beach and you’ll find Barrel Wine and Cheese, a place that is doing for kosher wine what Mutra just did for kosher food.

Try It Before You Commit

Walk into Barrel and the first thing you notice is the absence of pretension. The space is elegant but relaxed, equal parts boutique wine shop, dairy restaurant and interactive bar. The governing philosophy is disarmingly simple: taste before you buy. In a wine world where we often stick to our regular favorites because trying something new means paying for a full bottle, confidence usually prevails over curiosity. At Barrel, you can discover whether an unfamiliar varietal suits your palate or whether a top new Italian wine is worth the price.

The food menu plays a serious role as well. Hand-cut house chips arrive glistening in truffle oil under a snow of crumbled blue cheese. Stuffed Medjool dates are plump, warm, filled with herbed goat cheese and drizzled with thyme honey and disappear fast. Customizable cheese boards anchor longer evenings, their spreads and seasonal fruit calibrated to whatever flight you’ve poured. A full chef-driven dinner menu is also available.

And the wines themselves? That’s where Barrel earns its reputation.

A Halachic Masterstroke in Stainless Steel

The centerpiece of the room is an automated wine preservation and self-serve pour system. Fifty-plus kosher labels are loaded and ready, available by the taste, the half-glass, or the full pour at the push of a button. Wines are available at multiple price points and include a major focus on boutique wines that aren’t widely available in local stores.

What about non-mevushal wines, favored by some discerning wine aficionados? Traditional halachic law restricts who may handle or pour open wine that has not been flash-pasteurized, requiring handling exclusively by Shomer Shabbat staff. Kosher certifying agencies in the U.S. mandate that restaurants and caterers only serve mevushal wine, due to concerns over how the open bottles will be handled. The Israeli rabbinate is more flexible, but in the U.S., no mainstream certified restaurant is allowed to serve non-mevushal wines. Except for Barrel Wine and Cheese.

Bottles are sealed in an airtight, temperature-controlled chamber that preserves delicate aromatics while automating the pour. Because guests trigger and serve their own glass directly, the wine never passes through a third party’s hands. However, the kosher supervision authorities required even more, and one of the six machines is segregated behind a counter, monitored by a camera, only used under supervision, and can only be used with a different style of drinking glasses, among other restrictions such as a dedicated dishwasher. With this in place, Barrel can provide non-mevushal wines in that machine, while the other machines pour mevushal options. Although only a select number of customers seek the non-mevushal wines, owner Allison Sarbin Chlimper explained, “Although it took a great deal of effort to work out providing non-mevushal wines, many Israeli and European kosher wines are not mevushal, and I wanted to ensure we could support those wineries, especially since wine is so central to the Jewish religious experience.”

The Sommelier Who Built It

Allison Sarbin Chlimper found her calling early, as her parents brought her into restaurant kitchens as a child, and she never quite left. By 16, she was washing dishes in the mornings and hosting tables at night. By 18, she’d graduated to be a full-time server. At a small boutique restaurant, she fell into the orbit of a well-connected owner who introduced her to master sommeliers and walked her through seven-course wine dinners that reshaped how she understood flavor. Later, waitressing at an establishment with 2,000-label wine list, management noticed her palate was something unusual. They sponsored her sommelier certification.

A Birthright trip to Israel kicked off a deepening of Jewish identity, then a Masa program and Shabbat meals and learning at a local campus Chabad led to Allison adopting a fully observant lifestyle. Life intervened in the best ways, bringing marriage, years split between Israel and Florida, and four children, before Allison partnered with Chef David Benrey and finally built what she’d been imagining for years.

“I initially wanted to open a retail store, selling wine and educating people by letting them taste and discuss the wine, along with tapas and light bites to provide a wine bar type experience,” she said. “But the community also wanted full dinners, so we leaned into that with a full menu, and of course, wine pairings.”

Barrel opened in the spring of 2022 and hasn’t slowed down since.

Why You Should Go

South Florida has long been a hub for serious kosher dining. With Mutra’s Michelin star now on the books and Barrel redefining what a wine bar can be in a halachically observant space, it’s become a destination. The next time you’re planning a winter trip south, build Hallandale Beach into the itinerary. Check thebarrelwinebar.com for details.

L’Chaim!

Jules Polonetsky is a Wine and Spirits Education Trust Level 3 certified wine expert who edits a wine education website at kosher-wine.org. He is a former consumers affairs commissioner for New York City.