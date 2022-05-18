On April 22, Monroe “Moe” Spierer of Annapolis at 93. He is survived by wife Marion A. Spierer; daughters Jane (John) Boutelle and Susan Scribner; step-children Leslie DeVos (Jean-Paul LaFleur) and Keith (Carol) Heilveil; and grandchildren India, Gabriel, Ally, Nicholas, Dana Rose, Jacqueline (Sean) Weatherford, Catherine, Zachary and Lucas. He was predeceased by sister Miriam Wasserman and parents Harry and Rose Spierer.

Contributions may be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project, 1120 G St., NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005.