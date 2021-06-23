On May 31, Annette Jo Stadd-Wilson of Phoenix at 71. She is survived by husband Rdan Wilson; son Ian (Erin) Wilson; grandchildren Brooklyn, Camden, Avery and Maddux; sister Sharon Stadd; sister-in-law Debbie Stadd; nieces Tracy Stadd (Drew) and Kerri Stadd (Anthony); great-nephew Ryan; and great-niece Ellie. She was predeceased by parents Morton and Helen Stadd and brother Jerry Stadd.

Contributions may be sent to the Self-Realization Fellowship, 3880 San Rafael Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90065-3298 or Covenant Guild, Inc., c/o Jacque Ziskind, 8509 Snowreath Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.