On October 28, Stanley B. Zuckerman of Pikesville at 86. He is survived by children Barry Zuckerman (Sandy Tracey), Alan Zuckerman (Christine Dougherty) and Linda Kurlander (Dr. David Gold); his brother, Martin Zuckerman; grandchildren Marni (Jon) Yoffe, Matthew Zuckerman, Samuel (Meredith) Zuckerman, Jared Kurlander, Lacey Kurlander, David Dougherty and Max Gold; and great-grandchildren Adam Yoffe, Liora Yoffe, Ben Yoffe, Ethan Zuckerman and Riley Zuckerman. He was predeceased by his wife, Reta Zuckerman (née Brodsky).

Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.