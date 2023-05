On April 22, Stanley Horwitz of Indio, Calif., at 86. He is survived by wife Anita Horwitz (née Adams); children Nancy (Mark) Ring, David Horwitz, Michael Horwitz (Loretta Withrow) and Stuart Horwitz; brother Alan (Allyson) Horwitz; and grandchildren Alec, Kayla, Justin, Ben, Katie, Chloe and Spencer. He was predeceased by parents Reba and Erwin Horwitz.

Contributions may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation or the ASPCA.