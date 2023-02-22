On February 3, Stanley Kaplan of Baltimore at 81. He is survived by wife Iris C. Kaplan (née Jacobson); children Harry (Nadia) Kaplan and Bonni (Jonathan) DeWoskin; siblings Ellen (Dr. Jay) Feinglass and Arnold (Terry Zarzecki) Kaplan; and grandson Michael Ryan DeWoskin. Also known by his family as “the vault,” he could be trusted to keep a secret, so much so that when Jonathan asked for his permission to ask Bonni to marry him and said, “Don’t tell anyone,” he didn’t (not even his wife/Bonni’s mom). He was a CPA, devoted husband, father and grandfather, and lover of Duke Basketball, the Orioles, the Ravens, horseracing and poker.

Contributions may be sent to: the Dr. Michael Feinglass Memorial Cancer Foundation, c/o P.O. Box 252, Stevenson, MD 21153.