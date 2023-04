On April 16, Stanley Rosenzweig of Reisterstown at 88. He is survived by wife Ilene E. Rosenzweig (née Farber); children Jeffrey (Stephanie) Rosenzweig, Shawn (Lori) Rosenzweig and Wendy (Stephen) Drazin; siblings Melvin (Elaine) Rosenzweig; and grandchildren Gabi, Cullen, Ana, Helen, Kelsey, Cami, Mackenzie, Nolan and Brynne. He was predeceased by sister Esther (Jerry) Kruger and parents Anna and Jacob Rosenzweig.

Contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.