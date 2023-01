On December 4, Stanley Rutko of Baltimore at 99. He is survived by son Charles Calman Rutko. Stanley was predeceased by his wife, Shirley B. Rutko (née Ballow); children Marc Steven Rutkovitz and Bonnie Lynn Rutkovitz; siblings Daniel Rutkovitz, Jacob Rutkovitz, Ida Budlow, Sadie Yospa, Rose Rutkovitz and Gertrude Simons; and parents Bessie and Myer Rutkovitz.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.