On June 1, Stanley Sydney Gumnit of Pikesville at 92. He is survived by daughters Terri (Daniel) Satisky and Sara (David) Blum; stepchildren Michele (Ed) Schwitzky, Steve (Laurie) Reamer, Bruce (Suzanne) Reamer and Paula (Scott) Fischthal; grandchildren Eric Satisky, Dana Satisky, Erica (Luis) Apaestegui, Ryan Blum and Adam Blum, Zach Schwitzky, Jenna (Roy) Hadavi, Jenna (Michael) Zeller, Marc (Elora) Reamer, Aaron Reamer, Marcus Reamer, Philip Reamer, Ari Fischthal and Zoe Fischthal; great-grandchildren Kolbe Hadavi, Dresden Hadavi, Brileigh Zeller and Thea Reamer; sister Charlotte Shapiro (late Lionel); sisters-in-law Anita Turk, Eleanor Turk and Doris Turk; sister-in-law Frona Brown; brothers-in-law Michael Holzman and Marty Rush; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by wives Esther Gumnit (née Turk) and Elinor Reamer Gumnit (née Holzman); and parents Benjamin and Rebecca Gumnit. Not only was he a loving family man, friend and Marine, he worked in the Baltimore County School system and later with hypnotherapy.

Contributions may be sent to We Honor Veterans Program or Gilchrist Hospice, Beth Israel Congregation or to the charity of your choice.