On Oct. 2, Ethel Stein of Baltimore at 90. She is survived by children Linda Barton and Neil Stein (Judith Blank) and grandchildren Yayle Barton and Adam Stein. She was predeceased by husband I. Irving Stein; parents Celia and Jacob Cooperman; and grandson Tyler Harris Barton.

Contributions may be sent to the Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, 3 Biehl Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117.