Merl Steinberg at 88. He is survived by children Elise (David) Saltzberg and Rick Steinberg (Hillary Arnold); and grandchildren Daniel Saltzberg, Emma Saltzberg and Micah Saltzberg.
Contributions may be sent to Hadassah Medical Organization.
