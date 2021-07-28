STEINBERG

Merl Steinberg at 88. He is survived by children Elise (David) Saltzberg and Rick Steinberg (Hillary Arnold); and grandchildren Daniel Saltzberg, Emma Saltzberg and Micah Saltzberg.

Contributions may be sent to Hadassah Medical Organization.


