On Sept. 15, Stephen Earl Marsh Jr. of Westminster at 50. He is survived by wife Robyn Marsh (née Michaelson); daughter Makenzie Marsh; mother Billie (Larry) Franczkowiak; mother-in-law Harriet Michaelson; Aunts Charlotte (Richard) Purzycki, and Sharon Coster; brother-in-law Barry Michaelson; sister-in-law Anne Michaelson; nephews Daniel and Justin Lehman; also survived by many more cousins, nephews, and extended family. He was predeceased by father Stephen Marsh Sr; and father-in-law Roy Michaelson.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to National Ataxia Foundation, PO Box 27986, Golden Valley, MN 55427, or online at https://www.ataxia.org/.