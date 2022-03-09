On Feb. 18, Cyndee Stephenson (née Havelock) of Columbia at 73. She is survived by husband Philip Stephenson; son James Stephenson (Sharon Singer-Stephenson); sister Paige Sisserman; and grandchildren Mia and Elan Stephenson. She was predeceased by parents Melverne and Sydney Havelock. She grew up in Baltimore and graduated from Forest Park High School in 1966. She found great meaning in her work as a guidance counselor in the Baltimore County school system. Everyone who knew her was aware of her love of animals. Dance was a lifelong passion, and she also enjoyed games with her adopted cat, Missy, movies and programs about British royalty, Zumba and yoga.

Contributions may be sent to the Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211.