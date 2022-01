On Jan. 5, Susan Janice Stepner (née Abramson) of Pikesville at 73. She is survived by husband Allan Stepner; daughters Robyn (Daniel) Riter and Marti Leigh Stepner; and was a Bubby to grandsons Max, Jesse and Jack Riter. She was predeceased by parents Lillian and Morris Abramson and brother Arne Abramson.

Contributions may be sent to Lung Force, c/o American Lung Association, 211 E. Lombard St., Suite #260, Baltimore, MD, 21202 or the charity of your choice.