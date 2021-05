On April 15, Ray Sylvia Stern (née Caplan) of Baltimore at 87. She is survived by children Ted Stern and Susan Stern and brother Melvin Caplan. She was predeceased by husband Guenther Stern and parents Arthur and Rose Caplan.

Contributions may be sent to Amit Children, 49 W. 37th St., 5th Floor, New York, NY 10018 or Bikur Cholim of Baltimore, 2833 Smith Ave., Apt #242. Baltimore, MD 21209.