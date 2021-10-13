On Sept. 22, Barry Stern of Aventura, Fla., originally from Baltimore and Potomac, at 80. He was born in Baltimore to Hyman “Lefty” Stern and Selma Lehem Stern on May 19, 1941. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland and a law degree from the University of Baltimore. Professionally, he was a successful real estate entrepreneur who developed commercial retail and office building properties in the metropolitan areas of Washington, D.C. and Baltimore. In his retirement years, he enjoyed playing golf and entertaining his family with wonderful trips in Florida. He is survived by wife Susan Feldman; children’s mother and first wife Merle Tabor Stern; children Stacey Stern (Scott Bergman), Jeffrey (Stephanie) Stern and Wendy (Michael) Gilman; brother Bernard Stern; and grandchildren Ryan Stern Orbuch, Jared Stern Orbuch, Mason Stern, Owen Gilman, Nolan Stern and Grant Gilman. He was predeceased by parents Hyman “Lefty” and Selma Stern and former wife Lynn Stern.