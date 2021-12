On Nov. 14, Gladys M. Stern of Reisterstown at 104. She is survived by son Michael (Connie) Stern; grandchildren Shoshana, Daniel and Judith Stern; and nieces and nephews Howard Weinberg, Marsha Thompson and Joanne, Beth and Elliot Meyerowitz. She was predeceased by husband Joshua Stern and siblings Irving (Frieda) Meyerowitz, Bernice (Leon) Weinberg and Jack (Agnes) Meyerowitz.

Contributions may be sent to B’nai B’rith International, 1120 20th St., NW, Suite 300N, Washington, DC 20036.