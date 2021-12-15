On Nov. 27, Caroline Theresa Stern (née Acosta). She was the second child and first daughter to Henry and Theresa (Teddy) Acosta and wife of Sheldon (Shelly) Stern who preceded her in death. She is survived by daughters Suzanne (Mike) Dalton and Debbie (Tim) Van Solkema; grandchildren Michael Dalton, Chase Dalton, Lauren Van Solkema and Mark Van Solkema; brother Bobby Acosta (Pat); and sister Rose Marie Kinsey; as well as the fur baby members of the family. She devoted much of her life to her profession. She served as a nurse from the time she graduated the Brooklyn College of Nursing in 1950 to her retirement in 1997. She worked in emergency, intensive care, general surgery, dermatology, orthopedics, psychiatry and more. Her favorite role was as nursing administrative supervisor at Mount Sinai Medical Center. A New Yorker at heart in spite of the fact that she lived most of her adult life in Ohio and Florida, her Brooklyn dialect never left her nor did her fondness for the city of her birth.

Contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association, online at heart.org.