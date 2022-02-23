On Feb. 8, Thomas Louis Stern of Baltimore at 91. He is survived by wife Joyce Stern (née Rubin); children Susan (David) Dubin, David (Fran) Stern and Louis Stern; stepchildren Pam (Richard) Peterson, Alan (Frances) Hyman and Cindy (Dr. David) Schnitzer; grandchildren Matthew (Kelsey) Dubin, Stuart Dubin, Shannon Stern and Taylor Stern; step-grandchildren Hynda Peterson, Amy (Dr. David) Levitt, Rebecca Peterson, Matt Peterson, Dr. Austin Schnitzer, Griffin Schnitzer and Cooper Schnitzer; and step-great-grandchildren Leah Levitt and Eva Levitt. He was predeceased by wife Harriet Stern (née Silver).

Contributions may be sent to the National Parkinson’s Foundation, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 5018, Hagerstown, MD 21741.