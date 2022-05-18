On April 24, Scott Stern of Ellicott City at 55. He is survived by wife Elizabeth Stern (née Koenig); twin sons Andrew and Gabriel Stern; mother Arlene Stern; brother Steven Stern (Linda Neuwirth); and parents-in-law Rita and Jack Koenig. He was predeceased by father Sol Stern. He was born April 5, 1967 in New York, N.Y. He was a curious and active child, pursuing many hobbies, including art and tennis. He played tennis competitively in high school and remained an enthusiast, continuing to play for pleasure thereafter. After graduating from Lafayette College, he pursued a successful career as a software engineer. A lover of sports and his native New York, he was a loyal fan of the New York Giants, Mets, Islanders and Knicks. He had a passion for collecting comic books, and knew how to enjoy life.

Contributions may be sent to the 529 College Savings Accounts for his sons Andrew and Gabriel.